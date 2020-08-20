Putin critic, Navalny in coma in Russian hospital with suspected poisoning

Moscow, Aug. 20, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, arguably the fiercest domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, his spokesperson said.

Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on Thursday that Navalny, now in coma, was poisoned with something mixed into his tea.

The opposition politician, who has led several series of protests against Putin’s administration, which he accused of widespread corruption, was on a plane from the Siberian city of Tomsk en route to Moscow when he began to feel sick.

According to Yarmysh, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk.

Navalny, 44, is undergoing assisted breathing through a ventilator machine.

There have been repeated cases of suspected poison attacks in Russian politics in recent years.

Navalny claimed in 2019 that he had been poisoned while in detention for organising a protest movement that had gained traction in major cities throughout the country, particularly in the capital Moscow.

He was, however, detained at that time along with more than 1,000 people amid an opposition protest in Central Moscow.

He was later hospitalised, complaining of eye pain and changes to his skin.

“A year ago, when Alexei was in jail, he was poisoned. It’s obvious they have done the same thing now.

“The tea was the only drink that Navalny had consumed.

“I am sure he was poisoned on purpose,” Yarmysh said.

The local health authorities in Omsk confirmed an incident had taken place, saying Navalny was in serious condition.

