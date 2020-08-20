‘Prophet” in court for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in Abeokuta

By Joy Akinsanya

Abeokuta, Aug. 19, 2020 A 57-year-old prophet, Ebenezer Ogunmefun, who sexually abused a 15-year-old girl, on Wednesday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta.

The police charged Ogunmefun, whose address was not provided with one count of sexual abuse.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Moshood Hammed, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at No 1, Prof. Ajibo Toluca Pioneer St. in Olomore area Abeokuta.

Moshood alleged that the defendant sexual abused the 15 years old.

He alleged that the defendant, who claims to be a prophet, told the victim’s mother that the 15-year-old girl was possessed by evil spirits and needed ”cleansing,”.

The prosecution alleged that after sexually abusing her, the defendant asked her not to inform anybody which he asked her to use the bible to swear,’’ he said.

The prosecutor, however said the offence committed contravene Section 33 of the Child right’s Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Solomon Banwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N750, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo ordered that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s wife and the other must be a community leader.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for hearing.

