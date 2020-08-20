Prisons Decongestion: Sentencing guidelines review necessary for fairness – Presidential Cmte

By Ebere Agozie

Abuja, Aug. 19, 2020 The Presidential Committee on Correctional Service Reforms and Decongestion (PCCSRD) says the Federal Capital Territory Courts Sentencing Guidelines review is necessary for fairness in the Judiciary.

The Secretary of the committee, Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, gave the explanation at a technical session with relevant stakeholders in the justice sector to validate the draft FCT sentencing guidelines and practice direction 2020.

Ayoola-Daniels said the 2016 guidelines needed to be reviewed to ensure fairness, consistency and uniformity in imposition of both custodial and non-custodial sentencing.

“The existing Federal Capital Territory Courts (Sentencing Guidelines) Practice Direction, 2016 did not make adequate provision for non – custodial measures.

“ It, therefore, requires immediate review to address existing gaps relating to non-custodial sentencing’’.

She said the technical session will collate and validate all contributions made to the draft and produce a comprehensive draft that will be signed by the Chief Judge of the FCT.

Naija247news reports that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had said the proposed consolidated sentencing guidelines will ensure that congestion in prisons in Nigeria is reduced to the barest minimum through the use of non-custodial sentences.

Malami said the pilot document will be extended to other States of the Federation, especially those States that have enacted the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

He enumerated the objectives of the proposed consolidated Sentencing Guidelines as follows –

“To set out the appropriate standards and guidelines for the sentencing process in offence against the state, person, public order, morality, homicide, property and corruption related offence, for the purpose of ensuring reasonable uniformity and fairness in sentencing in the FCT.

“To set out the requirements and procedure for imposing custodial and non-custodial sentences for the purpose of preventing abuse and ensuring reasonable uniformity and fairness in the imposition of sentences.

“Also to ensure that congestion in prisons is reduced to the barest minimum through the use of non-custodial sentences in line with section 470(2)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as ‘ACJA’) and section 2(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019”.

He said that if Judges must not exceed the term prescribed in the statute creating an offence or exceed the quantum prescribed in punishing the offender, there must be a Sentencing Guidelines.

“For us to avoid disparity in sentencing from one judicial officer to the other, then there must be a uniform guideline. For us to deploy non – custodial measures appropriately, then there must be Sentencing Guidelines’’.

