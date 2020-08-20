Prioritise food processing toward driving sustainable food production and reduce waste, Industrialist urges Govts

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, Aug. 20, 2020 An Industrialist, Mr Durodola Kuteyi, has urged both the Federal and State Governments to prioritise food processing toward driving sustainable food production and security in Nigeria.

Kuteyi, a former Chairman, National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), made the plea during a virtual meeting on “Food Processing in Nigeria” on Thursday in Lagos.

He said while a lot of attention had been given to the farming sector over the years, much has yet to be done to boost food processing toward driving the country’s agenda for food security.

According to him, issue of post-harvest loss, which leads to wastage is still a challenge affecting the nation’s food sector.

“Food produce needs to be processed and preserved for us to achieve food security.

“A lot of food coming into Lagos is wasted since nothing concrete is done about processing or preserving them.

“Processing this food will help to reduce food wastage, cost of food items in markets and also create ample job opportunities for youths,” he said.

Kuteyi said that to address the challenge, the Association of Food and Agro Processors (AFAP) in Nigeria, was formed.

He added that the association would provide a platform for food processors, agropreneurs, knowledge experts and other stakeholders in the food processing sector to collaborate toward solving the myriads of challenges confronting the food sector.

“The global demand for food security and the need to build shared wealth for posterity is one that necessitated critical stakeholders coming together to birth the Association of Food & Agro Processors in Nigeria.

“The association is about everyone in the food processing value chain, from the farm to the dining table.

“New entrants in the business of food and agro processing, as well as veteran industrialists, are home with us,” he said.

Kuteyi, who serve as the National President of AFAP, added that the association would partner with governments at various levels to provide the enabling environment for food and agro processors to thrive in the country.

