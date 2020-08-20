Pompeo to meet UN chief over Iran sanctions

United Nations, Aug. 19, 2020 The United Nations says U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo will be meeting with the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, over Iran on Thursday.

The planned meeting is coming amid push by the U.S. for an indefinite extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran that is due to expire in October.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council rejected a U.S. sponsored draft resolution to this effect, but Pompeo said his country would not give up.

UN spokesman, Mr Stephane Dujarric, told newsmen during his daily briefing on Wednesday, that both officials would meet at Guterres’ official residence in New York.

Local media reports had earlier quoted diplomats as saying Pompeo would use the visit to press for restoration of international sanctions on Iran.

To this end, the secretary of state is reportedly trying to invoke the “snapback mechanism” at a UN Security Council meeting.

The mechanism, provided for in the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers in Vienna, was to ensure Iran complied with the deal.

The deal was aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting of crippling international economic sanctions.

The “snapback” mechanism empowered parties to the deal to seek restoration of the sanctions in a complex process that could not be vetoed.

But President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018, calling to question, the legality of the country’s move to invoke the snapback mechanism.

In a statement after the Security Council’s vote on Saturday, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Majid Ravanchi, warned the U.S. against any further move to restore UN sanctions against his country.

“Imposition of any sanctions or restrictions on Iran by the Security Council will be met severely by Iran and our options are not limited.

“And the United States and any entity which may assist it or acquiesce in its illegal behaviour will bear the full responsibility,” Ravanchi said.

