Politics: FCT Councillors task women on independent candidature

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 2020 Councillors in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Thursday urged women to push for an independent candidature legislation to enable them actualise their political ambition.

They gave the advice when the Executives of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), Abuja chapter, visited the AMAC Secretariat in Abuja

The councillors also said they support women inclusion in governance at the grassroots, adding that women were key players in national development.

Mr Mathew Yare (Nyanya Ward), who spoke on their behalf, stressed the need for legislation that would enhance women participation in the electoral process.

“Majority of those who decides politically are men, we barely see women in governance.

“Whether we like it or not, we are all products of women, so, women participation in any form is key. We are ready to give you all the support,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Mathias Aliu (Wuse Ward), revealed that there was only one female out of the 62 councillors in the FCT.

“We are ready as AMAC Council to spread your message. Women should not shy away from elective positions.’’

Earlier, the Chairperson of the league, Mrs Marie Enegwea, called on grassroots politicians to help in preparing the womenfolk for governance.

According to Enegwea, there has been gross gender gap between men and women, especially in political representation, economic management and leadership.

She explained that the objective of the league in partnership with Action Aid and Global Affairs Canada was to see more women in leadership positions in all communities.

She stated that the visit was part of advocacy toward more women participation in governance.

“Based on research, women are major stakeholders in the development project of any society.

“However, in many African countries, such as Nigeria, obnoxious social norms, political exclusion and economic lopsidedness dictate the presence and voice of women in public life.

“For there to be greater participation of women in all spheres of our society, government and other stakeholders will need to engage in programmes and policies that would empower women politically, socially and economically.

“We will be glad if our councillors will be willing to give us full support in achieving and encouraging women inclusion in leadership positions,” she said.

