Polish foreign minister resigns amid government reshuffle

Warsaw, Aug. 20, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, on Thursday resigned as part of a cabinet reshuffle announced in August, news agency PAP reported.

Following the re-election of President Andrzej Duda in July, the leader of governing national-conservative Law and Justice party, Jarosaw Kaczynski, announced an upcoming government reshuffle.

Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, had already resigned on Tuesday.

Czaputowicz, considered a moderate member of the national-conservative government, has yet to comment on his resignation.

The 64-year-old politician had been Foreign Minister since January 2018, following a position as undersecretary in the Foreign Ministry.

According to a government spokesperson, the new foreign and health ministers will be announced soon.

However, opposition politicians criticized the move as coming at an inconvenient time, referring to the situation in neighbouring Belarus, where protesters have taken to the streets after the presidential poll they described fraud.

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko accused Warsaw of interfering with the country’s internal affairs, ordering the army to deploy on his country’s Western border.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has rejected the accusations.

