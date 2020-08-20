Police to fish out those behind sporadic shootings in Bayelsa community

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Aug. 20, 2020 The Bayelsa Police Command, in synergy with other security agencies in the state have commenced investigations into the sporadic gunshots witnessed at Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday by SP Asimin Butswat, Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa Command.

He said: “Information at the disposal of the Police Command in Bayelsa revealed that, on 19 August, 2020, at about 19:45 hours, there were sporadic gunshots witnessed by the residents of Oluasiri Community in Nembe Local Government Area of the State.

“It is believed that the gunshots were as a result of a clash by rival militant groups in the creeks of Oluasiri community,” he said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mike Okoli, reassured members of the public of fishing out the perpetrators and ensure the safety of lives of residents of the community and the protection of critical infrastructures.

