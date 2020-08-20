Oyo Assembly passes 4 bills

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

Ibadan, Aug. 20, 2020 The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday at plenary passed four bills to enhance good governance in the state.

Naija247news reports that the bills passed include Ministry of Environment And Natural Resources Bill, 2020 and the Primary Health Care Board bill.

Others are the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Bill, 2020 and Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development Bill, 2020.

The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, said that the bills, when assented to, would help in the developmental agenda of the state.

Ogundoyin said that the government was geared toward making lives better for all and sundry.

“These laws are to guide on ways to handle situations and give appropriate sanctions when necessary,” he said.

