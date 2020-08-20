Olympique Lyonnais shares fall after defeat by Bayern Munich

Paris, Aug. 20, 2020 Olympique Lyonnais’ (OL) shares fell on Thursday after the French soccer club’s defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final.

Lyon’s shares, which had risen at the start of the week after Lyon beat Manchester City in the quarter final, were down by 4.7 per cent by 0728 GMT.

Bayern Munich powered into the Champions League final, where they will face Paris Saint Germain (PSG), as two goals from Serge Gnabry led them to an emphatic 3-0 win over Lyon on Wednesday. (Reuters/NAN)

Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint Germain on Sunday in the champions league final in Portugal.

