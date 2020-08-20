NPFL 2020/2021 season: Akwa Utd to renegotiate contracts with players

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, Aug. 20, 2020 The management of Akwa United FC has invited its players for contract renegotiation as football clubs and lovers in Nigeria await the resumption of the 2020/2021 football season.

The Chairman of the club, Paul Bassey who made this known to journalists in Uyo on Thursday, said the players would be made to undergo sessions on the club’s code of conduct.

Naija247news reports that players and members of the technical crew have been on break since March 2020, following cancellation of the league due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bassey said that the players had been asked to come for profiling and signing of relevant contract papers as well as attestation for proper registration, ahead of the new football league season.

He said, “following the need to renew some of the contracts that had elapsed, new players who have been contacted by the club are to report with their agents/intermediaries to discuss personal terms.’’

The chairman noted that the players would undergo medical examination ahead of penning their acceptance documents.

The two-time federation Cup Champions ended the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season in the 6th place after 25 rounds of matches before the indefinite cancellation of the league by the organisers, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The management of the club last week decontaminated their camp and office space, in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety guidelines, in preparation for the beginning of the 2020/2021 NPFL season.

