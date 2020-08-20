NPA expects 20 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Aug. 20, 2020 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Aug. 20 to Aug. 31.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

According to the publication, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicates that the ships contain containers, bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk wheat, butane gas, steel products, bulk maize, automobile gasoline, bulk fertilizer, corn, ethanol and general cargo.

NPA noted that another 14 ships had arrived at the port, waiting to berth with container, bulk clinker, bulk gypsum and petrol.

Also, the organisation said that 20 other ships were at the port discharging container, bulk wheat, general cargo, automobile gasoline, butane gas, petrol, bulk sugar, corn, frozen fish, base oil and bulk clinker.

