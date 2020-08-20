NIWA commissions 36-seater ferryboat in Yewa-Yauiri

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Aug. 20, 2020 Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has commissioned a 36-seater ferryboat at Yelwa – Yauri, Kebbi State.

The acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NIWA, Mr Jibril Darda’u, said this in a statement on Thursday, in Lagos.

Moghalu, according to the statement, appealed to the government of Kebbi to encourage NIWA by assisting it to ensure companies, organisations and the public using NIWA`s Right of Way pay their legitimate fees.

The managing director said the Right of Way is one hundred metres perpendicular from the point of River.

He said that the importance of water transportation could not be over emphasised for both facilitating the transportation of cargoes and personnel in strengthening the economy.

Moghalu said it would, at the same time, lead to exploring tourism potential of water transportation.

“I thank God for the opportunity given to the authority to procure the 36-seater ferryboat on behalf of Sen. Bala Ibn Na`Allah as part of his constituency project.

”We appreciate him for his commitment and desire to create the enabling environment for water transportation to grow.

“We also acknowledge the kind support given to NIWA by the Yauri Emirate council in fulfilling its official responsibilities,” he said.

Ibn Na`Allah, in his remarks, promised to bring more development to his people, noting that the ferry being commissioned was just the beginning, as two more ferries were on their way, one from Lagos and the other from China.

He said that in addition to the jetties built before in the area, he was also planning in conjunction with NIWA to build a ferry terminal.

Also, the Emir of Yelwa – Yauri, Dr Muhammed Zayyanu Abdullahi (CON), cut the tape to commission the new ferry for the use of his people.

According to the statement, there was a boat ride in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

