NGO seeks end to child’s rights abuse in orphanages

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Abuja, Aug. 19, 2020 A Non-Governmental Organisation, S.T. Pukat Foundation on Wednesday in Abuja, called for an end to abuse of children’s rights in orphanages.

Chief Samuel Pukat, President of the organisation, made the call while donating some items to Hope for Survival Orphanage, Gishiri, Abuja, to mark the 2020 World Humanitarian Day.

The World Humanitarian Day is held Aug. 19 of every year to pay tribute to aid workers, especially those at the frontline who risk their lives in humanitarian services.

Some items donated to the home are bags of rice, bags of beans, toiletries, clothes and educational materials.

Pukat alleged that children are abused in some orphanages.

”They fail to manage the homes as a residential institution devoted to cater for orphans and other children separated from their biological parents.’’

According to him, such children are being denied their rights, when the orphanage is not used for the objective it is meant to serve, some people enrich themselves through the rights’ abuse.

“Such is detrimental to the wellbeing of the children and as such relevant government agencies must intensify efforts to check the menace.

“Many are using it for business, moving from one office to another to gather money to enrich themselves,’’ Pukat said.

He further said that the quest to raise a new breed of leaders from orphanages motivated him to celebrate the World Humanitarian Day with the home.

He said: “There is need to train them into leadership positions to effect the desired good governance in the country’’.

Pukat urged the children to be disciplined and always eschew violence as well as other activities capable of tarnishing their image.

“You must uphold good moral standard at all times, ensure you remain disciplined; no stealing, fighting in order to achieve your dreams in life,’’ he said.

The NGO president said that the rate of crime in the society would reduce when adequate attention was paid to develop the less privileged.

Mr Cephas Thaddeaus, Manager, Hope for Survival Orphanage, said that the home is managed in such a way that good education is provided the children as well as good moral upbringing.

“Since the establishment of the orphanage 18 years ago, we are happy to have produced graduates and currently we have more than 10 undergraduates in various higher institutions in the country,’’ Thaddeaus said.

One of the children in the orphanage, Isaiah Ibrahim confirmed they were well taken care of in the home.

According to him, since 2012 that I came here, the house has been a good home.

“We are being taught a lot in a Godly manner and the managers are inculcating good morals in us,’’ Ibrahim said.

He identified congestion as a major challenge confronting the children’s stay at the orphanage and solicited the assistance of Nigerians to complete an uncompleted hostel in the home.

