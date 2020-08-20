NCPC boss thank Pope Francis for peace role in Nigeria

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Aug. 19, 2020, Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis, for praying against the killings in Southern Kaduna and for the peace of Nigeria.

Pam said this in a statement at the end of strategic stakeholders meeting with states Chairmen and Secretaries of states Pilgrims Welfare Boards from the North Central and North West Zones of the country.

The statement was issued on Wednesday in Jos

According to Pam, Pope Francis has contributed immensely to the current peace being enjoyed in Nigeria.

“I wish to commend His Holiness, Pope Francis for his fervent prayers for the recent killings in Southern Kaduna to come an end, and for his prayers for the restoration of lasting peace in Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

” We are delighted with his role in the current peace in the country and we desire to partner with all religious bodies within and outside Nigeria to ensure the prosperity of Christians faith in the country.”

Pam expressed strong determination to place NCPC on higher pedestal and called on religious leaders in the country to support his bid to restore the image of the commission.

The Executive Secretary called on the stakeholders from the North Central and North West to partner with the commission to enhance the spiritual growth of Christians in the regions.

Pam expressed determination to run an open policy and to partner with State Christians Welfare Boards to promote the image of Christians for peace and unity.

He commended Northern Governors for the sponsorship of Christians to pilgrimage and commended Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau in particular, for sponsoring the highest number of Christians to pilgrimage in the region in 2018.

He noted that Lalong has provided an atmosphere for peace to thrive in Plateau and called on governors in the north to work towards lasting peace in the region

