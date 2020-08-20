Ministry shuts 7 fuel filling stations in Niger

By Aminu Garko

Minna, Aug. 20, 2020 The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has shut down seven fuel stations in different part of Niger state due to faulty meter pumps used by petroleum marketers.

Alhaji Ibrahim Isa, Assistant Director, Department of Weight and Measures told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna.

Isa disclosed this shortly after inspecting some petrol filling stations in Minna, Chanchaga, Bosso, Bida, Suleja and Gurara Local Government Areas.

He said that the shut stations would be prosecuted to serve as a lesson.

“Pinnacle filling station Minna road Suleja, Mohammmed Lalo filling station Izom, Halidu Gegu filling station Suleja and Nipco Round about Suleja.

Others are Mobil Oil & Gas station, Madalla, Enyo Petroleum station along Kaduna road and Enyo Madalla along Rafin Sanyi in Suleja.

He said that they were shut down due to their use of faulty meter pumps to dispense petroleum products to customers.

”We have supervised and inspected various facilities of about 100 filling stations and some of the marketers are doing well, while some are cheating buyers.

”We had to shut the 7 filling stations cheating buyers and invite them to our office for questioning.

“We will make our findings available to our legal department, who in turn will forward the case before federal high court Minna for prosecution,” he said.

He said that the ministry will continue to provide level playing field for commercial activities so as to boost confidence in the market place.

Alhaji Labaran Rabiu, Zonal Coordinator North Central, said that the department of Weight and measure would ensure marketers pay all revenues due to the federal government.

Rabiu said that the office would continue to monitor filling stations across the zone to ensure strict compliance.

”We will ensure proper collection of revenue from aall filling stations across our areas of supervision and promptly remit to appropriate channel,” he said.

