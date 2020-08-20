MDAs risk zero budget allocations over non defence of 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP document — Senate

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, Aug. 19, 2020 Senate says Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), that fail to appear to defend their inputs in the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), will have zero budgetary allocations for 2021-2023 budget years.

Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos), and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, made the disclosure, at the opening of a five day public hearing on 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP documents on Wednesday.

Adeola said the 50 revenue generating agencies of government must appear before the committee to defend their input in the 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP documents.

He said the MTEF and FSP were put together by the MDAs, hence the need to defend their inputs in the documents.

“This documents were put together by the executive and we need all the agencies to come and defend what is before us.

“So any agency that fails to appear with its Chief Executive should as well know that from 2021 to 2023, there will be no budget,” he said.

According to him, MDAs that fail to appear will experience zero budget allocations and also face severe sanctions from the senate, noting that the committee has the backing of senate to conduct the public hearing.

He said the public hearing on the 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP was unique, given the challenge of sources of revenue generation for the country.

Adeola said the public hearing on the MTEF and FSP documents would focus on the oil benchmark, exchange rate proposed, and the revenue targets given to the 50 revenue generating agencies .

He said the public hearing would also discuss other sources of revenue for the country like the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and how other agencies of government should contribute to increase revenue profile of the government.

He said all concerned agencies had been invited to make presentations on the 2021-2022 MTEF and FSP document.

Adeola said it included MDAs that are fully funded by government, partially funded and agencies that are independent on funding.

Agencies that appeared and made presentations on the 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP document on the first day of the public hearing included the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Galaxy Back Bone and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), was asked to re-appear before the committee on Aug. 20, following issues with the document it presented.

The committee also mandated the Controller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede to appear alongside the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on issues relating to contract with CONTEC company over collection of residence permit card fees.

The committee also invited the Minister of Aviation, Hardi Sirika, alongside the Director-General of NCAA to also appear on Aug. 20, on issues relating to safety and bilateral air services agreement (BASA), fund utilisation in the aviation sector.

The MDAs and their heads, listed to appear by the committee on Aug. 20 include: the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Nigeria Shippers Council, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Others are Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), and Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), among others

