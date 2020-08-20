Liverpool FC to begin EPL title defence against Leeds United

Liverpool (UK), Aug. 20, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Liverpool Football Club will begin their English Premier League (EPL) title defence on Sept. 12 at Anfield when they face newly-promoted Leeds United FC.

Manchester City and Manchester United will not participate in the competition until Sept. 19, after they were given 30 days to rest following the end of their European season.

Manchester City were due to open their season against Aston Villa, and Manchester United against Burnley but those games will be moved.

Manchester United will begin the season at home to Crystal Palace on Sept. 19 while City will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opener on the same day.

Mikel Arteta will begin his first full season in charge of Arsenal with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham, while north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur host Everton in the opening week end’s fixtures.

Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ opening matches are both scheduled for Sept. 14, with the Blues travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves visiting Sheffield United.

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool travel to Chelsea for their second game of the season before hosting FA Cup Champions Arsenal.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...