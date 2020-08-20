Kuwait reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 78,767 in total

Kuwait City, Aug. 20, 2020 (Xinhua/NAN) Kuwait on Thursday reported 622 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 78,767 and the death toll to 509, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, currently, 7,616 patients are receiving treatment including 94 in ICU.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 871 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 70,642.

On Aug. 18, Kuwait moved into the fourth phase of its five-phase plan to return to normal life.

During this phase, salons, gyms, barbershops, tailors, and spas will reopen and restaurants will offer more services.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth three million dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country’s anti-coronavirus fight through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...