Kogi Assembly passes science, technology varsity bill, 2 others

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Aug. 19, 2020 Kogi House of Assembly at plenary on Wednesday, passed three bills including a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

Naija247news reports that the bills were passed on the floor of the House at plenary, after Clause-by-Clause consideration at a Committee-of-the-Whole by members in Lokoja.

The bill for “a law to provide for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi and other matters connected therewith 2020″ was presented by the House Joint Committee on Education and Judiciary.

It would be recalled that the bill suffered a setback at Tuesday’s plenary as members could not agree on the formula for funding of the proposed Science-based institution.

The report presented by Ododo Edoko-Ododo, Chairman of the Committee on Education had recommended four per cent deduction from the monthly statutory allocation of Local Government Councils.

Some members, however, urged that the percentage be increased to five per cent and for five years, saying that scientific and technological equipment were capital intensive.

The expected revenue to accrue to the institution from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state was increased from seven per cent to 10 per cent for 10 years.

The controversy was however taken care of at Wednesday’s plenary on discovery of a clause stating that the provisions were subject to subsequent reviews by the state government.

One of the two other bills passed by the House was the “Kogi State Public Procurement and Enactment Repeal with other matters connected therewith 2020”.

The other was “A bill for a law to establish Kogi State Mortgage Board and to Regulate Mortgage Creation, Foreclosure and Enforcement of Mortgages in Real Property and other connected purposes, 2020’’.

The Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Amoka, pronounced the bills passed after the third and final readings following the Public Hearing and subsequent Clause-by-Clause considerations of the committees’ reports.

NAN reports that the house at plenary, also screened and confirmed a Commissioner-Nominee for Kogi State Contributory Pension Commission, Mr Asema Maiyaki to represent the Central Senatorial District in the commission.

