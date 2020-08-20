Kano marks Islamic New Year, declares Thursday public holiday

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano, Aug. 19, 2020 Kano State Government has declared Thursday Aug. 20 as a public holiday to mark the new Islamic year, ‘1442‎ After Hijra’.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this via a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

The statement quoted Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano as congratulating Muslims for witnessing the New Year, which begins with the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

He also urged Muslims in the state to use the occasion for sober reflection and to offer prayers for continued peace, prosperity and general development of the state.

Ganduje prayed for Allah’s intervention over the current economic hardship and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic as well as a new year full of happiness and prosperity.

Ganduje also called on the citizenry to always fear Allah in all their dealings, be tolerant and live peacefully with one another as always preached by Islam.

The governor gave assurance of his administration’s commitment to the improvement of citizens’ wellbeing and general development of the state.

