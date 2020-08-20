Iran unveils new ballistic missile named after late Gen. Soleimani

Tehran, Aug. 20, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Iran unveiled on Thursday a new ballistic missile named after Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a targeted U.S. drone strike in January.

The showcase took place in the run-up to National Defense Industry Day, which is observed on Aug. 22.

During the event, broadcast by state television, Defense Minister Amir Hatami reported on Iran’s latest military achievements – in particular, the ballistic missile, dubbed Martyr Hajj Qasem Soleimani, and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi.

The latter is named after Iraqi Shia militia deputy commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis, who was assassinated alongside Soleimani near Baghdad.

The Qasem Soleimani missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers, while the Abu Mahdi Muhandis missile hits targets at a range of 1,000 kilometers.

The country has also demonstrated domestically-made drones.

In his address, President Hassan Rouhani noted progress in the defense industry, saying that Iranian weapons must have high precision, sufficient destructive power and maneuverability.

He stressed that the national defense industry pursues a strategy of deterrence, rather than any offensive strategy, and the country does not aim to occupy any territories or harm any country

