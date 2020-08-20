Insurgency: NEMA distribute food items to 38,000 Borno displaced families

By Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri, Aug. 20, 2020 The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Thursday distributed assorted food items to 38,000 displaced families in 17 internally displaced person’s (IDP) camps in Maiduguri and other resettled communities.

Items distributed were rice, beans, flour, tomato paste, seasoning, salt and cooking oil.

Flt. Lt. Umar Sani, NEMA Team Leader, Food Distribution to IDP camps in Borno, said the gesture was in continuation of the monthly sharing of relief materials to designated areas in the state.

Sani said that the designated areas included 17 camps within Maiduguri, seven camps outside the state capital and three camps in liberated areas of Jakana, Mainok and Benesheik Local Government areas.

He explained that the items were distributed through NEMA under the supervision of its Director-General, retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to ease the hardship of the IDPs.

Sani noted that the agency had so far covered 7,400 households in Bakassi camp, while other camps would follow until the exercise was completed.

He urged the IDPs not to sell the items as government would not condone such negative practice.

