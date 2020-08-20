Inclusive energy mix, vital for Africa’s economic prosperity, says Firm

By Yunus Yusuf

Lagos, Aug. 19, 2020 Ryan Collyer, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, says inclusive energy mix is vital for African’s economic prosperity.

Collyer said in a statement on Wednesday that nuclear power was “a cost-effective and reliable source of power that was always available”.

He said that energy sustainability was not just an opportunity to transform the societies and grow economies.

According to him, but it is also a necessity – a prerequisite to meet Africa’s growing energy demand.

He said that it would reduce the global carbon footprint in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Collyer said the most pressing issue of the global energy agenda was solving the energy trilemma.

He said in order to build a strong basis for prosperity and competitiveness, individual countries must find a balance between energy affordability, energy security and environmental sustainability in their respective energy mixes.

Collyer said: “Out of all sources of electricity, nuclear is one of very few that are currently capable of ticking all the three boxes.

“A modern nuclear power plant (NPP) is able to supply uninterrupted power for 60-80 years at a predictable and affordable price, which is not drastically effected by the volatility of the global commodity market.

“At the same time, nuclear energy is a key component of a clean and sustainable energy strategy, which emits no CO2 into the atmosphere,” he said.

Collyer highlighted the vital importance for the nuclear industry to dispel the myths that it commonly faces.

“The myth that nuclear is unsafe, for example is simply untrue. Statistically, nuclear is the safest form of energy production known to man.

“From 1971 to 2009, the nuclear industry actually saved over 1.8 million lives through the prevention of harmful pollutants,” he said.

Collyer, therefore, called for an open and equal debate on different energy sources on the continent, noting that an energy mix made up of various sources was vitally important.

He noted that generation sources should not be fighting over which source was best for the continent, but rather work together to empower the continent and its people through access to affordable and clean energy.

“The ideal future energy mix for Africa is nuclear accompanied by renewables; hydro, solar and wind.

“This is how we can make the world green, and at the same time, deliver cost efficient electricity to Africa in a sustainable manner,” Collyer said.

