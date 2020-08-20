Gov. Sule inaugurates Nigeria youth assembly

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Lafia (Nasarawa State), Aug. 19, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday in Lafia, inaugurated the third republic of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) with a call on the Speaker to lead by example.

Represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, Sule told the new leadership of YAN, especially, its speaker, Malam Shuaibu Sani, to justify the confidence the Nigerian youths have on him.

According to Sule, there is much expectations on the leader of the assembly, urging the assembly to enact laws that would impact positively on the lives of Nigerian youths.

Sule restated the commitment of his administration to youth empowerment and engagements with a view to tackling youth idleness and restiveness.

” A lot is expected of you, you are carrying the weight of all the Nigerian youths on your shoulder.

” You must be exemplary in all your conduct and utterances as a leader of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria.

” You should be selfless not selfish and make sacrifices.

” You have a responsibility to advice and partner government to avoid all the vices that are associated with the youth,” Sule said.

The governor used the occasion to call on the leadership of all youth organisations to support government in curtailing the spread of Covid-19.

He enjoined the youth to always use facemasks and maintain physical distancing in public gatherings, saying ” we must control the spread of Covid-19 and eliminate it.”

Earlier, Sani, who emerged the Speaker of the 3rd Republic of YAN, after polling 541 votes at the recently concluded election of the assembly, pledged to run an all inclusive assembly.

The speaker said one of the cardinal objective of his administration was to invest and develop the youth to become economically viable.

He also promised that his tenure as speaker would develop the potentials of the teeming youths in Nigeria and make them global players.

Sani used the occasion to thanked the Nasarawa State Government for its unflinching support to YAN and youth engagements in the state.

