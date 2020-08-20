Gov. AbdulRazaq inaugurates reconstructed Kwara leprosarium

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Omu-Aran (Kwara), Aug. 20, 2020 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Thursday inaugurated the reconstructed the Leprosarium at Okegbala, near Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area.

Naija247news reports that the project worth N60 million.

The governor, who was represented by Dr Raji Razak, Kwara Commissioner for Health, said the completion of the project was a product of effective partnership in healthcare to ensure dividends of democracy get to all.

AbdulRazaq stated that the project, which was the second phase was financed by the Damien Foundation, Belgium, in partnership with the state Ministry of Health.

He commended the foundation for reconstructing the edifice, noting that it would improve the standard of living of residents of Okegbala Lerosarium.

“The commissioned building project has a total of five blocks of 25 rooms with detached toilet facilities to replace the dilapidated old buildings initially housing the pals with a view to giving them a new lease of life,’’ he said.

Earlier, the commissioner for health, thanked the governor for providing enabling environment in the areas of counterpart funds and security.

According to him, this has encouraged the various foreign partners to work smoothly with the government and people of the state.

Razaq disclosed that the governor had been providing monthly financial support for the ECWA mission hospital and many other programmes to ensure the comfort of people affected with leprosy and tuberculosis.

While appreciating the Damien Foundation for its commitment and support to Okegbala leprosarium, the Commissioner assured that the government would continue to partner the foundation in order to eliminate leprosy in the state.

Razaq donated a sewing machine to one of the children of persons affected with leprosy at the leprosarium in fulfillment of his earlier promise.

Also speaking, Mr Razaq Owolabi, the Chairman, House Committee on Health and Environment in the Kwara State House of Assembly, thanked both the governor and Damien Foundation for the project.

The Country Representative of Damien Foundation, Belgium, Dr. Osman El-Tayab said the motive behind the reconstructed building was to improve the living condition of persons afflicted with leprosy at Okegbala.

El-Tayab also donated a motorcycle and a set of medical kit and essential drugs for the use of inhabitants of the leprosarium community.

The host monarch and Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, appreciated the state government and Damien Foundation for transforming the Okegbala leprosarium.

Adeoti, however, called for the upgrade of Omu-Aran General Hospital to a teaching hospital in view of its location and accessibility to other communities in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

