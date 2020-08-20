Germany adds parts of Croatia to list of coronavirus risk areas

Berlin, Aug. 20, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Germany’s Public Health Agency, on Thursday, declared the Croatian counties of Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia, which are popular with tourists, coronavirus risk regions, as Europe battles rising COVID-19 cases during the summer season.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), after Kosovo and Turkey, Croatia is the country with the third-highest number of infections among people returning to Germany.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing in Germany about rising infections.

The RKI published data showing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany climbed by 1,707 to 228,621, marking their biggest daily increase since April 26.

The RKI also added the Valcea region of Romanian to its coronavirus risk list, having previously designated several other parts of Romania as high-risk.

