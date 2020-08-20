FCTA invests in solar to light-up streets, satellite towns

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 20, 2020 The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has disclosed that the FCT administration was investing in the adoption of solar lighting to illuminate streets in the satellite towns of Abuja.

Aliyu made the disclosure at the commencement of 2020 Tree Planting Campaign in Karshi, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Thursday.

She said that the FCT Administration was working on other innovative solutions capable of earning carbon credits with which to spur development in the satellite towns.

Aliyu explained that the Tree Planting campaign was an annual global event meant to create awareness among citizens.

She said that the campaign would educate residents to sustainably manage forests for the purpose of meeting the development needs of the present and future generation.

Aliyu said that the administration was working on a number of policy instruments to enhance the protection of the territory’s tree stock.

She added that efforts are also being made to promote the wide adoption of climate-friendly practices across the territory.

Speaking on this year’s theme “Forests and Biodiversity: Too Precious to Lose”, the minister noted that this could not have been coined at a better time than now.

“All hands need to be on deck to ensure the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Goals 13 and 15 of the SDGs require all and sundry to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; and protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

“The goal will ensure sustainable management of forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation as well as halt biodiversity loss.”

She, therefore, called on relevant departments to join hands with the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) in the re-vegetation of open spaces, degraded hill tops and hill slopes.

The minister also tasked relevant departments to claim old burrow-pit as well as rivers and flood-prone areas to prevent and mitigate adverse environmental consequences in the satellite towns.

Aliyu further said that the STDD had earmarked 48,000 assorted indigenous tree species to be planted in the six Area Councils.

She added that 20,000 assorted indigenous tree species would be donated to foreign Embassies, High Commissions, FCT Public and Private Schools, religious bodies among others.

Earlier, Mr Felix Nwankwo, Acting Coordinator of FCT Satellite Towns Development Department, described environment as an asset to the present and future generations, hence the need for its sustainable management.

Nwankwo noted that incidences of ecological and environmental disasters ravaging the entire globe are the direct consequences of man-made and natural factors.

He said that trees enhance the supply of oxygen to the atmosphere which serves as immunity booster to citizens, thereby reducing the expected susceptibility to COVID-19 fatalities.

Naija247news reports that the high point of the event was the planting of trees by the minister, Chairmen of Area Councils, Heads of agencies, traditional and religious leaders across the six area councils of the territory.

