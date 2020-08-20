FCT state Minister unveils ‘Cash 4 Trash’ recycling hub in Abuja

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 20, 2020 The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Thursday unveiled ‘Cash 4 Trash’ recycling hub in Nyanya, Abuja, as part of measures to control indiscriminate waste disposal.

Aliyu, while unveiling the project, explained that the objective of the scheme was to promote healthy environment and erosion control.

She stressed that blocking the drainage system with litter had been one of the major factors contributing to flooding in some parts of the territory.

The minister commended WASTE Africa and the FCT Satellite Towns Development Department for the laudable initiative.

“This scheme will go a long way in controlling blockages on our streets and drainages by ensuring that waste are exchanged for cash.

“Trash to wealth will also empower our youths to earn legitimate income.

“The era of sitting down and do nothing has gone. The Federal Capital Territory Administration through the Satellite Towns Development Department is partnering with all these bodies and more.

“The partnership is to ensure that you can pick up some litter and get some money.”

The minister said that the scheme would empower the youths and at the same time clean the environment.

“This is an igneous way of getting money through trash.

“So, I want to congratulate Nyanya women and youths and also call on them to ensure that they use this scheme judiciously by picking up some litter that can be exchanged for wealth”.

Earlier in her remarks, the Convener of WASTE Africa, Ms Funto Boroffice, noted that Abuja lacked recycling plant, hence the need to introduce it in the nation’s capital like most cities in the country.

Boroffice revealed that with the support of Coca Cola Foundation, WASTE Africa was able to establish seven recycling hubs in the territory, just as it commended the FCT Administration for the partnership.

