Efforts to evacuate comatose Putin critic, Navalny to Berlin under way

Berlin/Moscow, Aug. 20, 2020 (dpa/NAN) Efforts are under way to evacuate Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny from Siberia to Berlin for treatment as he has fallen into a coma, suspected of having been poisoned with a strong hallucinogen.

Navalny supporters have received permission for him to be treated at Berlin’s Charite hospital, film producer Jaka Bizilj tells dpa, saying: “We’re trying to make that possible.”

Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, says meanwhile that the Russian health authorities had yet to grant permission for Navalny to be transported from the Siberian city of Omsk.

The Kremlin had said earlier in the day that it or the Russian Health Ministry would promptly consider a request to evacuate Navalny if received.

“We certainly wish a speedy recovery to him, like to any other citizen of our country,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

