Edo 2020: PDP promises to meet residents yearning

By Deborah Coker

Igueben (Edo), Aug. 19, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Wednesday promised to meet the people’s yearnings if elected in the Sept. 19 governorship election.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party for the state governorship election, gave the assurance in Igueben during his campaign tour to ward one, two, three and four in the area.

Obaseki said that his administration feels the pulse of the people as well as listened to the people with a view to addressing their issues.

“We are aware of the needs of this locality which include rehabilitation of access roads, electricity among others.”

He disclosed that his plans for Igueben include constructing as many roads as possible in the area, make Igueben an educational hub as well as to boost the agriculture.

He also said that his desire was to leave office as a government that worked with planning rather than with “fire brigade” approach.

Obaseki also promised to reconstruct the Ugoneki road in the area for easy access by farmers when government commenced mechanised farming there.

In his remarks, Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman of the PDP state campaign council appealed to the youths to eschew violence.

Orbih noted that the Sept. 19 election was for the future of the state; hence various leaders in the state were concerned about the election.

He stressed that the leaders were aware of the issues affecting the state, thus their support for the re-election of the PDP candidate.

Similarly, Chief Tom Ikimi, a chieftain of the party from the area, said that the people of Igueben were a united people who always speak with one voice.

Ikimi said that the candidate of the PDP was committed to the ‘Esan’ agenda.

“We don’t want to just win but to clear the votes. Obaseki is telling us the truth that is why he is going from door to door talking to us,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier the campaign team was at the palace of the Onojie of Igueben, Ehizogie Eluojierior I, where the candidate told the monarch of the mission in the domain.

NAN also reports the monarch had given assurance to ensure that the governor wins his second term ambition, so he could continue to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“We think you have been working, so we will not bore you with our request now.

“But after your swearing in, because we know and will make sure you win, when you come for thank you visit, we will put our request before you in black and white,” the monarch said.

