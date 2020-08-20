Cross River youth needs reorientation to curb cultism — commissioner

By Christian Njoku

Calabar, August 20, 2020 Cross River Commissioner for Youth Development and Skills Acquisition, Mr Signor Idiege says that there is the need for sensitisation and reorientation of youths across the state to curb cultism, crime and other social vices.

Idiege said this when Pastor Obia Ikika, the Youth Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Cross River chapter visited him on Thursday in Calabar.

The commissioner urged the youth not to allow the current economic downturn of the nation to push them into crime, rather they should identify and efficiently utilise the various government platforms to develop themselves.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the youth wing of CAN to collaborate with the State Ministries of Youth Development and Skills Acquisition, Sports and Cinematography and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) to sensitise the youth.

“We will try as much as possible to ensure that every available support needed from the ministries will be accorded you whenever you are ready.

“The vigour and vitality of the youts are for the good of mankind and the society and should not be channeled wrongly into social vices,” he said.

Ikika said that he had called on the commissioner to register CAN’s readiness to partner with the state government in curbing rising cases of cultism and other social vices.

He said the youth wing of CAN was ready to go into partnership to organise football competitions, skills acquisition programmes and other activities.

According to him, this will go a long way to serve as avenue to reach youths positively and scout for talents for the state.

