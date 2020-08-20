Court transfers suit challenging Akeredolu’s emergence as APC candidate to Lagos Division

By Taiye Agbaje

Abuja, Aug. 20, 2020 The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the transfer of a suit challenging the emergence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state’s forthcoming Oct. 10 poll to Lagos division of the court for hearing.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the order following an ex-parte application for substituted service filed by Mrs Olajumoke Anifowose, one of the aspirants in the APC governorship primaries which took place on July 20.

Justice Mohammed had observed that the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/881/2020 filed by Anifowose’s counsel, Adesina Oke, bordered on a primary election that took place in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He said that the case ought to have been filed in the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court which he said had been designated to hear all cases from the South-West zone of the country during the ongoing judges’ vacation.

The judge said as a vacation judge sitting in the Federal High Court, Abuja, he was designated to hear only emergency cases emanating from the northern part of the country.

Responding, Oke explained that the choice of filing the case in Abuja was due to the fact that, aside Akeredolu, the rest of the two defendants; the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were based in Abuja.

He, however, said he had no objection if the judge was more disposed to transferring the case to the Lagos division for adjudication.

Ruling, Justice Mohammed said, since the subject matter in the suit filed on July 29 emanated from Akure, Ondo State, “it is hereby transferred to Lagos Division.”

