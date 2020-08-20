Concerned Nigerians lament over backwardness of North Eastern states, says NCPC boss

By Ibironke Ariyo

Abuja, Aug. 20, 2020 The Executive Secretary of The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that the situation in the North East region of the country is of concern for every Nigerian.

A statement by the Celestine Toruka, NCPC head of media, said Pam disclosed this when he received executives of the North East Students Peace Foundation (NESPF) on Thursday in Abuja.

“The North East is a region of concern for every Nigerian, it is giving us a negative image because of the loss of lives of innocent people which has resulted to the springing up of internally displaced persons (IDPS).”

He expressed his sympathy with the people of the North East in particular and the entire Northern Nigeria in general.

The NCPC boss, however, expressed hope that the youths represented by the executives of the NESPF would be able to proffer solutions for lasting peace to reign in the region.

According to him, “I am seeing a solution to this problem, we have seen youths with a change of mindset like you”.

“When we have youths like you displaying an exemplary leadership style for the people, I am sure a lot of youths with negative mindset will be converted.”

Pam explained that without a change of mindset there would be no development.

He told them that they possessed the right charisma to influence other youths who are adamant and who see nothing good about this great Nation.

He urged them not to limit their activities to North East alone, because the whole Nigeria needs them.

The NCPC helmsman assured them that he would collaborate with them in the area of peace and inter faith harmony.

Earlier, the President of the Association, Mujahed Tahir, informed Pam that the body was formed as a result of the insurgency in the North East towards ensuring peace and harmony.

He explained that the two dominant religion – Christianity and Islam preach peace.

Tahir also stated that part of the foundation’s mandate is to select credible individuals who had done the nation proud by honouring them with a distinguished leadership award.

According to him, “Our country needs leaders not rulers”.

He described the NCPC boss as a master strategist, a peace builder and a man of character.

He explained that Pam possessed all good principle of governance hence he deserved the highest award of the foundation.

Tahir also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Pam as the Executive Secretary of the NCPC.

“In all the appointments Mr. President has made, this is the best appointment so far”.

The highlight of the visit was the conferment of the Five Star General of Aluta-Grand Commander of Northern Nigerian Youth, GCNNY on the Executive Secretary

