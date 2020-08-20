C’ River tourism boss urges maintenance of hygiene, COVID-19 guidelines

By Benson Ezugwu

Calabar, Aug. 20, 2020 The Managing Director, Cross River Tourism Bureau, Mr John Atsu, has tasked vendors and service providers at Marina Resort Calabar, to maintainin high standard of hygiene and other COVID-19 guidelines.

Atsu gave the charge at a one-day training and sensitisation workshop, organised by the bureau for the vendors and service providers on Thursday in Calabar.

The managing director was represented by the Manager of Standards and Licensing in the Bureau, Mr Emmanuel Ekpe.

He said the measure had become necessary in order to maintain the guidelines and protocols for coronavirus pandemic as outlined by relevant authorities in the country.

He said that since the pandemic had changed the dynamics of operation in the hospitality industry, the bureau had seen the urgency to train the vendors on the need to adapt to new service delivery trends.

According to him, this is to ensure that the bureau is not left behind and to suffer further losses under the emerging dispensation.

He urged the vendors and service providers to strictly adhere to the resort’s service policy document on the upgraded customer service standards.

“You must ensure strict compliance with the policy, including, hygiene, staff-customer relationship, customers’ feedback, suitable staff training, solving customer-staff conflicts, staff appearance and temperaments,” he said.

The managing director said that activities at the resort were expected to resume fully, following the easing of the lockdown, and added that this must be done gradually.

He emphasised the need for conceited efforts to achieve the desired results.

The training featured Maintenance of Good Health, Food Safety and Hygiene, Marketing and Security.

