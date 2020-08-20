Bill to regulate Anambra-owned tertiary institutions scales second reading

By Lucy Osuizigbi-Okechukwu

Awka, Aug. 19, 2020 A bill seeking to regulate activities of tertiary institutions owned and controlled by the Anambra Government on Wednesday scaled second reading in the State House of Assembly.

Dr Pete Ibida (Njikoka II Constituency), and sponsor of the bill, said if passed it would improve the standard of education in the state-owned institutions.

“The goal of tertiary institutions is to ensure quality student intake, quality teaching and learning, moulding of character as well as research and development.

“It is sad to note that in our tertiary institutions today these goals are missing.

“Many vices such as drug abuse, cultism, prostitution, indecent dressing, sexual harassment, bribery, rape, examination malpractice and exploitation by lecturers, have become the order of the day.

“This bill was initiated to discourage academic dishonesty, enhance research and innovation as well as protect students from exploitation by staff members of the state government-owned institutions,’’ Ibida said.

Contributing, Dr Timothy Ifedioranma (Njikoka I), said that those vices seemed to be militating against realisation of the desired qualitative education in the state’s tertiary institutions

“I believe that when this bill is signed into law, quality and standard education will be restored in our institutions,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Okechukwu Okoye (Aguata I), said that cultism was the most embarrassing problem facing tertiary institutions with many students and lecturers killed as a result of cult-related clashes.

“Safety of lives and property on campus could no longer be guaranteed but I am convinced that having this law would help tackle this menace,’’ he said.

Smart Okafor (Nnewi North) said having such law would further curtail the excesses of lecturers who exploit student or demand sex for marks.

Dr Pascal Agbodike, the Deputy Speaker of the House, who presided over the plenary, said that tertiary institutions were designed to prepare the youth for positive contributions to their families and society at large.

The bill was committed to the House Committee on Tertiary Education, headed by Mrs Beverly Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche, for further deliberation and the committee is to report back in two weeks.

Meanwhile, in a resolution, the Assembly urged Gov. Willie Obiano to direct the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development to develop a sustainable policy to solve urbanisation problems in the state.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Mr Douglas Egbuna (Onitsha North I Constituency).

According to Egbuna, urbanisation problems carry with them the issues of pollution,

use of virgin resources, waste and the edging out of native plant and animal population.

“Major cities such as Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi are already witnessing these challenges, especially with respect to inadequate accommodation and amenities for the rising population.

“However, good policies must be designed and developed to contribute to sustainable building practices, environment and create mini-cities within cities to meet the anticipated rising demands of urban population,’’ he said.

