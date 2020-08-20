Anambra Assembly urges Gov Obiano to assist erosion-ravaged communities

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Aug. 19, 2020 The Anambra House of Assembly on Wednesday urged Gov. Willie Obiano, to intervene, through relevant agencies, to control erosion ravaging some communities and roads in Orumba North Local Government area of the state.

The House resolution followed a motion moved, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, by Mr Emeka Aforka, representing Orumba North Constituency.

According to Aforka, there is need to urgently address the problem as residents of the affected community are at the verge of being displaced.

“Erosion menace has been a recurring environmental problem in Anambra, which has placed the state as the most affected in the South-East.

“It has become necessary for me to notify the Assembly on the need to call on the governor to rescue Umuabiama in Ajali Community before erosion takes over.

“The gully erosion has destroyed buildings and properties, and as such, rendered many occupants of the community homeless and bankrupt.

“Swift and urgent intervention in addressing the erosion menace will safeguard the lives and property of the people,” he said.

Contributing, Dr Timothy Ifedioranma, representing Njikoka l Constituency, said that ecology was a major problem in the state, which called for urgent intervention of the state Commissioner for Environment.

“The safety and lives of people are at risk and government cannot turn blind eyes to their plights.

“They voted for this administration and they need to feel the impact of the government in that area,” he said.

The Assembly’ sitting, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Dr Paschal Agbodike, unanimously adopted the motion and called on the state government to rescue people of the affected communities.

Agbodike also urged the Federal Government to assist the state government in addressing the problems of erosion in the state.

Meanwhile, an Executive Bill seeking to establish the Anambra State Hydraform and Concrete Agency, scaled through the second reading at the House.

Dr Nnamdi Okafor, Majority Leader of the House, said that when the Bill becomes law, it would reduce cost of building construction and housing.

According to him, it will ensure structural durability and generate revenue for the state government.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...