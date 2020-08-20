AFCON 2021 qualifiers resume November, Qatar 2022 May 2021

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Abuja, Aug. 19, 2020 The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Emergency Committee has approved the resumption date for qualifiers for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 and the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued on CAF’s website on Wednesday.

This means a busy schedule awaits the participating teams with double-headers from November 2020 through to November 2021 in the battle for spots to the final tournament of the two competitions.

“The schedules for the two competitions have had to be revised in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which halted many sporting activities across the continent and beyond for some time.

“For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resume on Nov. 9 to Nov. 17 2020 with the Day 3 & 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place on March 22 to 30 2021.

“The 40 teams in contention for the five slots for Qatar 2022 will commence the journey between May 31 and June 15, 2021 with the Day 1 & 2 matches.

“From Aug. 30 till Sept. 17, the Day 3 & 4 matches are expected to take place with Day 5 & 6 matches fixed for Oct. 4 to Oct. 12, 2021.

“The Playoff matches have been scheduled for Nov. 8 to Nov 16, 2021,” CAF said.

Meanwhile, CAF said it was monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities with regards to hosting of the matches, and would make pronouncements accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...