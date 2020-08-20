Abia state @29: Advisory council wants Charter of Equity passed into law

By Leonard Okachie

Umuahia, Aug. 20, 2020 The Abia State Advisory Council has implored Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and the state house of assembly to graciously take steps to enact the Charter of Equity into law.

Dr Anagha Ezeikpe, chairman of the council made the appeal in Umuahia on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up for the 29th anniversary of the creation of Abia.

Ezeikpe, who was represented by Mr Chikezie Wachukwu, the council’s deputy chairman (Administration), said that the charter would certainly promote and enhance greater unity of the state.

He said that the council had made several appeals to previous assemblies since the creation of the state to pass the Charter of Equity into law, but all to no avail.

Naija247news reports that Abia was created on Aug. 27, 1991 out the former Imo by the promulgation of the state Decree 21 of 1991 by then Federal Military Government of Nigeria.

Ezeikpe, one of the founding fathers of the state said, “For fear of domination by one group over the other, the organs of government were agreed to be shared/rotated equitably.

“The state movement comprised the old Aba Division, old Bende Division, old Afikpo Division and old Isuikwuato District in old Okigwe Division.

“The first alphabets were transformed to form Abia. A Chatter of Equity was signed by the representatives of the various divisions and district.

“It was agreed that the Chatter of Equity would be presented to the Abia House of Assembly for enactment into law at the creation of the state to ensure that equity is applied in all transactions in the state.”

He said that this year’s celebration would be low-key because of the impact of Coronavirus pandemic, even as he urged the people to observe the COVID-19 protocol.

Ezeikpe said that part of the weekend-long activities included special Jumat prayers by the Muslim community in Abia on Friday and special church service on Sunday.

According to him, on Aug. 27, there would be an early morning statewide broadcast by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to be followed by a special lecture on COVID-19 during the celebration.

