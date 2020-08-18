Police arraign 28 suspects over alleged violation of COVID-19 regulations

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says it has arraigned 28 suspects before a mobile court in Abuja over alleged violation of subsisting COVID-19 regulations.

Its Public Relations Officer, Mr Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the suspects were arrested on Saturday and Sunday nights “for violating the existing 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government”.

Manzah said that the suspects, arrested at Pana village by security operatives, were also operating beer parlours, contrary to the COVID-19 regulations.

He said that 22 of the suspects, who pleaded guilty to the charges, paid fines ranging from N2,000 to N3,000.

The spokesman said that the court also sentenced some convicts to one hour community service.

He said that three of the suspects, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, had their cases adjourned for further hearing.

Manzah said that three of the suspects were, however, discharged and acquitted.

