PDP assures Ubiaja people of speedy completion of Ubiaja- Ewohimi by-pass project

Ubiaja (Edo), Aug. 17, 2020 Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Sept. 19, governorship election in the state, has given assurance of speedy completion of the Ubiaja-Ewohomi by-pass if elected into office for a second term.

Obaseki gave the assurance during his campaign tour to the area on Monday when he visited the Palace of the traditional ruler of Ubiaja, His Royal Highness, Curtis Iredia, the Eidenegie I of Ubiaja

Obaseki promised to complete construction of the by-pass that had remained abandoned by previous administrations, adding that he would also rehabilitate failed portions of the roads in the locality.

The candidate, who acknowledged there were lots of challenges in the state, noted that his first term which would end on November 12, had focused on prioritised areas, which included the people, quality education, human capital development as well as infrastructure development.

He also disclosed that his administration had taken agriculture as a priority and was presently supporting lots of out growers in cassava cultivation.

The candidate added that the poultry farming was an area of interest to him, saying his administration would commit to encouraging and enlarging poultry farming in the state.

Obaseki further promised to ensure that in the few weeks the state would be experiencing uninterrupted power supply.

He said he hoped to consolidate on majority of his ongoing projects with a renewed mandate of another four years.

“That is why I’m in the palace today to solicit for your prayers and support for another four years in office,” he said.

The monarch in his response appreciated the governor for his visit and offered prayers for the candidate’s success in his election bid.

He urged him to do more than he had done already as his achievements in office in the first term wers quite visible and impressive.

The governor campaign team later moved towards six and seven in Ubiaja, where he enlightened the party supporters to ensure that came out enmasse on Septembet 19 to vote the PDP back to power.

