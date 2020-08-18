NCDC warns Nigerians against scammers

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has warned Nigerians to beware of scammers posing as the centre to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

The centre said it was not giving money to people neither will it ask for money in exchange for employment.

The Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, NCDC, Mrs Elsie Ilori, gave the warning during the PTF briefing on Monday.

She said that the centre was currently investigating the ongoing scams and pledged that the culprits would be brought to book.

On delay in getting COVID-19 test results, Ilori explained that the NCDC was working with states on a digital platform, which would be launched soon in FCT to ensure seamless and speedy delivery of test results.

She, however, decried the situation where some Nigerians do not provide accurate information making it difficult to get in touch with them when their result was ready.

Ilori also said that the centre was also working to make testing process seamless by activating more laboratories across the country.

She noted that Nigeria moved from five laboratories in march to 64 laboratories, six months into the response.

“Today, we have activated atleast one lab in 33 states and the FCT”, she added.(

