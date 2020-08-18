NACCIMA seeks stronger Nigeria/Indonesia agribusiness ties

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, Aug. 17, 2020 The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called for closer ties between Nigeria and Indonesia, especially in the area of agribusiness technology.

The National President, NACCIMA,

Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, made the call, according to a statement by the association on Monday in Lagos.

The statement was on the first virtual Nigerian-Indonesia Business Forum which brought together over 70 Nigerian and Indonesian businesses.

It was organised in partnership with Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC).

According to the statement, the NACCIMA president said that closer in the area of agribusiness technology would ensure enhanced agricultural production in Nigeria for optimal output.

“I thank the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre in Lagos and the team at NACCIMA for successfully organizing the virtual business forum despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The statement also quoted the

Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, as saying that increasing partnerships between businesses of both countries would positively impact their private sectors.

He said that this would help them to acquire appropriate knowledge to harness existing potential opportunities.

Harahap said that more partnership would also strengthen agribusiness relations between Nigeria and Indonesia.

“The Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre in Lagos and NACCIMA have agreed on continuous forum for engagement between Indonesian and Nigerian businesses.

“This is to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries that has existed since the establishment of its diplomatic relations in 1965,” he said.

Mrs Beatrice Archibong, the Charge D’affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Jakartar, Indonesia said that the forum was a clear demonstration of goodwill and determination to boost the economy of both countries.

This, according to her, is in spite of the negative impacts of growing pandemic.

She expressed the commitment of the Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia to coordinate with relevant stakeholders in Indonesia to provide the necessary information and guide into the Indonesian market available to potential Nigerian investors.

