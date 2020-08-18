Minister says board has no right to suspend river basin MD

By Tosin Kolade

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has debunked ongoing reports of suspension of Mr Bassey Nkposong, the Managing Director, Cross River Basin Development Authority.

Adamu in a statement on Monday, said the Governing Board of the river basin had no right to suspend the managing director, as it negates due process as stipulated by extant rules of Public Service of the Federation.

Newsmen recalls that Nkposong was suspended on Aug. 13, after an ad-hoc committee which looked into the books of the agency, accusing him of irregularities in the award of N250 million worth of contracts and other “breaches”.

The committee was set up by the governing board in September 2019, and headed by its Chairman, Mr Eseme Eyiboh.

The minister said all further reports should be disregarded, adding that recent circular on the appointment and disengagement of heads of government parastatals from the Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation “is very instructive”.

The statement read in parts, “Following the media reports on the purported suspension of the Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority by the Governing Board of the Cross River Basin Development Authority.

“It has become pertinent to inform the general public that the suspension notice is unauthorised and should be disregarded.

“The Board of Cross River Basin Development Authority does not have the authority to suspend a duly appointed Managing Director of a River Basin Development Authority.

“For the avoidance of doubt the recent circular on the appointment and disengagement of Heads of Government parastatals from the Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation is very instructive.

“In view of the foregoing, all media reports on the purported suspension of the Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority should be disregarded as it is not based on due process as stipulated by extant rules of Public Service of the Federation.”

NAN reports that part of the reasons for the suspension by the board was alleged contract splitting and complaints of arrogation as sole administrator.

Cross River Basin Development Authority is one of the 12 River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Part of its vision is to ensure effective and sustainable water resources Development to its catchment areas.

