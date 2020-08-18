Homelessness worsens as Lagos govt begins demolition of structures affecting take off of Lekki Regional Road project

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, Aug. 17, 2020 The Lagos State Government on Monday said it had begun removal of structures on the Right of Way (RoW) of the proposed Lekki Regional Road project.

A statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, Spokesman, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, said the commissioner in the ministry, Dr Idris Salako, made the disclosure at a meeting in Alausa.

Salako said that the removal of encroachments on the RoW of the proposed road was necessary to pave way for the smooth execution of the project.

He said that the ministry took time to go through due process by engaging stakeholders and service of statutory notices on affected structures.

He urged “owners and occupiers of identified structures to cooperate by moving out of the approved Right of Way of the Regional Road”.

The commissioner explained that RoW recovery was a strong indication of government’s determiniation to execute the project to remove fears of likely extension.

Salako reiterated that the Lekki Regional Road will boost transportation and socio-economic development of Lagos State in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of government.

