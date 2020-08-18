Edo, Ondo elections: Group warns contestants against campaign of calumny

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has warned political parties and their candidates in the upcoming governorship polls in Edo and Ogun to shun the campaign of calumny.

The group’s Executive Director, Ms Faith Nwadishi, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Abuja, stated that such act was capable of heating up the polity ahead of the polls.

Nwadishi further charged the candidates and their supporters to respect COVID-19 protocols during their electioneering.

She also admonished them to abide strictly by the guidelines issued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for hitch-free exercise.

Nwadishi stated: “INEC should call political parties to order and ensure that campaigns are conducted following strictly the COVID-19 protocols as issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the INEC guidelines for the two elections.

“Campaigns should be carried out responsibly and parties should work with relevant health authorities to reduce the spread of the pandemic by ensuring social distancing and use of face masks.

“INEC, NCDC, civil society, political parties and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) should intensify voter education and enlightenment to allay the voters fear about contracting the virus during voting.”

Nwadishi also called on INEC, NCDC and health agencies to ensure adequate deployment of health personnel in all polling units and voting areas on the dates for the elections.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...