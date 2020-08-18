Buhari greets Prince Akanmode at 70

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Deputy Chief of Staff in the Presidency, Prince Olusola Akanmode, on his 70th birthday, Aug. 18, 2020.

President Buhari, in a statement by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, joined family members, friends and political associates in celebrating with the former Secretary to the Government of Kogi State.

He acknowledged that Akanmode had brought his wealth of experience, maturity and wisdom to serve in the Presidency, leaving a legacy of integrity and kindness.

He also noted with delight that Akanmode had served in many committees and special task forces, at the State and Federal levels.

The president believed Akanmode’s versatile experience as a distinguished public servant, played a great role in the notable achievements in infrastructure and human developments.

Buhari, who commended Akanmode’s selfless and diligent spirit, urged steadfastness in the solid foundation he has laid as a public servant.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to bless and strengthen Akanmode with good health and prosperity.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...