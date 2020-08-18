Atiku felicitates Akanmode at 70

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated his former Chief of Staff, Prince Olusola Akanmode, on the celebration of his 70th birthday.

Abubakar in a congratulatory message personally signed by him on Monday in Abuja, described Akanmode as an asset to the country and a leader, who has paid his dues for the growth of the fatherland.

He said Akanmode had spent the past seven decades showcasing himself to the world as a brilliant individual with exceptional skills at achieving success in his endeavours.

He prayed that the almighty God should continue to enrich Akanmode with wisdom and good health to nurture the next generation of leaders.

