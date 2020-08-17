WASSCE: Stakeholders laud compliance to COVID-19 protocols in Anambra schools

By Lucy Osuizigbi-Okechukwu

Awka, Aug. 17, 2020 The Anambra State Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance to the COVID-19 protocols as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) began.

Mrs Ifeoma Okaro, Chairperson, PPSSC, told newsmen in Awka that most of the schools were adhering to guidelines put in place to safeguard the lives of candidates and officials involved in the ongoing examination.

“We have been going round schools across the state to monitor compliance, and I thank God that most of the schools are complying with the guidelines.

“We saw that the students and school officials wore their face masks.

“We also saw buckets fitted with tap to ensure running water at the entrance of the schools so that students can wash and sanitise their hands before entering the school premises and the examination halls.

“The candidates were well spaced in the examination hall to ensure physical distancing. This shows a good start and we hope to continue till the end of the exams, “she said.

Also, Prof. Kate Omenugha, Commissioner for Basic Education, told Newsmen that the state government set up a COVID-19 compliance monitoring team that had been going round on daily basis since schools resumed on Aug. 4.

“We have clearly defined guidelines for school resumption and exams.

“The team has been enforcing compliance in public and private schools, they have been identifying schools with challenges and we have tried to solve most of the problems.

“So, we are working round the clock to ensure that we protect our students from getting infected or even putting their families at risk as they write their examination, ” she said.

Our correspondent who visited Community Secondary School and Redeemer’s International High School both in Okpuno, Awka South LGA, observed a special task force was on ground to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The WASSCE is expected to end on Sept. 12.

