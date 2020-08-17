WASSCE: Jos schools adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Aug. 17, 2020 Secondary Schools in Jos, Plateau, have adhered strictly to the safety protocols put in place by government as students sit for the 2020

West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A correspondent who visited some of the schools reports that all the safety protocols were adhered to by the students.

NAN also reports that the students who were all wearing face masks, also observed the social distancing protocol in the examination halls.

Mr Joseph Gimba, the Principal of Government Secondary School West of Mines, Jos, said his students were in high spirits as they sat for the examination.

He said the 68 students had registered and were sitting for the examination in the school.

“We are complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by government.

“We have provided hand washing facilities, hand sanitisers and we have ensured that all the safety protocols are adhered to by students and even teachers present,”Gimba said.

A similar scenario was recorded at St. Louis College, Jos, as all the guidelines put in place were observed by the students.

Mrs Peace Egborode, the Vice Principal (Academic) of the college, said the college had made all the necessary arrangements to ensure strict adherence to the safety directives.

“We have ensured that all safety measures are followed by the 70 students sitting for this examination and even teachers who are present.

NAN reports that other schools visited include: Government Secondary Schools, Hwolshe, Tudun Wada, Didin Kowa, Giring and COCIN Comprehensive Secondary School, Kangang, all in Jos.

